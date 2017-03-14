Starting up the terminal: The Strip District centerpiece is ready to revive
After more than three years of twists and turns, a deal to develop the Strip District's historic produce terminal has been finalized with McCaffery Interests. Pittsburghers would be forgiven for saying they'll believe it when they see it - this site was among the more visible projects stalled for reasons great and small.
Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
