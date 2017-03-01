Removal of lightly used Allegheny River locks, dams mulled

FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EST.- An Ariel view of Lock No.5 in Schenley near by Kiski River spills into the Allegheny. FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EST.- This photo taken April 24, 2014, shows Lock no.8 on the Allegheny River near Mossgrove Campground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.