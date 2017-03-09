Random Acts of Kindness: Waiting for air

I'm still laughing about an event on the morning of February 15, a potentially annoying situation suddenly turned into a positive event, for me, anyway. I, a senior citizen, was at the GetGo in Brentwood behind another car waiting to put air in one of my tires.

