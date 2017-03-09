Random Acts of Kindness: Waiting for air
I'm still laughing about an event on the morning of February 15, a potentially annoying situation suddenly turned into a positive event, for me, anyway. I, a senior citizen, was at the GetGo in Brentwood behind another car waiting to put air in one of my tires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|3 hr
|Dreams Of
|33
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|T SWIZZLE
|234
|ilkb jenkintown pa
|3 hr
|Dorothea
|1
|My Ancestors
|Wed
|Tony
|10
|A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read
|Wed
|The Man With Test...
|3
|Spoof Calling, Technology Gone Really Bad
|Mar 7
|spoofed and poed
|3
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Mar 5
|do it
|26
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC