Random Acts of Kindness: Trip back home has lasting memories

My trip back home to Pittsburgh as a "tourist" during President's weekend was exceptional in every way, but it will be the actions of a unknown Good Samaritan and the aid of several police officers who work in Zone 2 that will be the most lasting memory of this recent visit. I send my deepest gratitude to the unknown person who found my wallet on Monday, February 20, in the Strip District and turned it in to the police.

