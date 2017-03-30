Random Acts of Kindness: Trip back home has lasting memories
My trip back home to Pittsburgh as a "tourist" during President's weekend was exceptional in every way, but it will be the actions of a unknown Good Samaritan and the aid of several police officers who work in Zone 2 that will be the most lasting memory of this recent visit. I send my deepest gratitude to the unknown person who found my wallet on Monday, February 20, in the Strip District and turned it in to the police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|Love beauty
|251
|Teacher strike
|7 hr
|jk the man
|3
|women selling pantyhose
|14 hr
|Stephen Survey
|2
|Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime
|14 hr
|Chef Quimby
|3
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Tue
|Well
|39
|Oakdale Mini Mart/Dairy Mart
|Mon
|liu
|5
|Affordable care act
|Mar 22
|adorable deplorable
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC