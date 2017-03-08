Pittsburgh will run a 24-hour shuttle...

Pittsburgh will run a 24-hour shuttle service for St. Patrick's Parade Day

14 hrs ago

A St. Patrick's Day Parade parking shuttle will offer longer hours and a new route Saturday, in a bid to keep more South Side revelers and workers from driving in the congested Carson Street area. "For the very first year, we are going to run the shuttle for 24 hours straight," said Bruce Kraus, the Pittsburgh City Council president, at a news conference Tuesday.

