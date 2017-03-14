Pittsburgh on track for three-way mayoral race
As the deadline for challenging candidates' election petitions expired Tuesday afternoon, the city of Pittsburgh still appeared to be on track for a three-way mayoral race. But changes are afoot in the hotly contested race for City Council District 4, where one candidate said he was withdrawing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organ Donor
|7 hr
|karma to come
|1
|Governor wolf
|8 hr
|Overtaxed
|3
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|27
|The Wise Know, The Ignorant Follow Blindly
|18 hr
|Jake
|2
|Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Burgher Pitt
|29
|Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania
|Mon
|Sea Pickle Sam
|16
|Action Not Words, Tell Politics To Move Aside
|Mar 11
|kilroy jamal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC