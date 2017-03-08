Pittsburgh man, sentenced to prison for homicide, tells judge he "wasn't in his right mind"

A Lincoln-Lemington man was sentenced Wednesday to 7 ½ to 15 years in prison for killing another man while in the throes of what he said was a psychotic episode at a Mother's Day picnic two years ago. Brett Terry, 21, said he "wasn't in his right mind" when he pulled out a revolver and shot 26-year-old Jamar Thomas, of Hazelwood, on May 10, 2015 during a cookout in East Liberty on Collins Avenue.

