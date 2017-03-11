Pittsburgh Festival Opera Presents Fifth Annual Gala Gala Cubana
Gala Cubana is the fifth annual gala in support of Pittsburgh Festival Opera , the region's mid-sized opera company that produces a summer festival of operas, musical theater and cabaret-style entertainment---all sung in English. This year, Pittsburgh Festival Opera celebrates the music and cuisine of Cuba with an evening of superb food and entertainment on Saturday, April 22 at the elegant Pittsburgh Golf Club, 5280 Northumberland St., Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill .
