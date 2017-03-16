'Pittsburgh Drinks' chronicles the city's rich history of lounges and bars

Any night of the week, people are drinking in all our new restaurants, breweries , distilleries and cocktail bars, not to mention our old-man bars, sports venues, supermarkets and at home. Pittsburgh drinks and drinks, and it always has, going back to the late 1800s when McKeesport saloonkeeper Kate Hester coined a term for unlicensed establishments by telling her rowdy customers, "Speak easy!" Pittsburghers drank a lot in speakeasies and right through Prohibition, in the clubs and jazz clubs that followed, then the cocktail lounges and hippie bars, the discos and nightclubs, and now, in the new wave of brewpubs and craft cocktail bars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.