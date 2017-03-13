Pict Sets Oedipus Rex in Mediterranea...

Pict Sets Oedipus Rex in Mediterranean Africa for World Premiere Adaptation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On March 23rd, PICT Classic Theatre will continue its 2016-2017 Season at Union Project with Sophocles' classic Greek tragedy, OEDIPUS REX. Thought to have been first performed in 429 BC, OEDIPUS REX takes place in the plague-ridden city of Thebes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Water & Power, A Future Of This Area? 54 min watch and learn 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13) 5 hr BrendaG24 122
Organ Donor 13 hr karma to come 1
Governor wolf 14 hr Overtaxed 3
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 15 hr ThomasA 27
The Wise Know, The Ignorant Follow Blindly Mon Jake 2
Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11) Mon Burgher Pitt 29
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,555,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC