Pict Sets Oedipus Rex in Mediterranean Africa for World Premiere Adaptation
On March 23rd, PICT Classic Theatre will continue its 2016-2017 Season at Union Project with Sophocles' classic Greek tragedy, OEDIPUS REX. Thought to have been first performed in 429 BC, OEDIPUS REX takes place in the plague-ridden city of Thebes.
