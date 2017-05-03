People on the Move: 3/5/2017
David J. Deitrick has been nominated to serve as the 2017 president of the Allegheny County Medical Society. Board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Deitrick is a member of Jefferson Women's Health and is on the staff of Jefferson Hospital of Allegheny Health Network.
