People on the Move: 3/5/2017

People on the Move: 3/5/2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

David J. Deitrick has been nominated to serve as the 2017 president of the Allegheny County Medical Society. Board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Deitrick is a member of Jefferson Women's Health and is on the staff of Jefferson Hospital of Allegheny Health Network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Wise Know, The Ignorant Follow Blindly 1 min Jake 2
Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11) 5 hr Burgher Pitt 29
Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania 11 hr Sea Pickle Sam 16
Action Not Words, Tell Politics To Move Aside Mar 11 kilroy jamal 3
My Ancestors Mar 11 stolenlegacyidiots 13
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Mar 11 Love beauty 235
ilkb jenkintown pa Mar 10 Neecy 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC