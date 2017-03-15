PennDOT seeks grant to add lanes, imp...

PennDOT seeks grant to add lanes, improve safety on Parkway West near Fort Pitt Tunnel

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has applied for a federal grant to pay part of a $200 million project under design to revamp the Parkway West as it approaches and leaves the Fort Pitt Tunnel. And the proposal is getting an additional push from the Great Lakes Metro Chambers Coalition, which announced Tuesday it is including the project among more than 60 it is recommending for inclusion in President Donald Trump's infrastructure improvement program.

