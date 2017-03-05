Peduto, Mullen win endorsements from county Democrats
Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto, right, watches the crowd file in as as County Executive Rich Fitzgerald talks with someone coming down the line of candidates as members of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee gathered at the IBEW Hall on the South Side on Sunday to cast their ballots for which candidates the party will endorse in the next election. Sheriff Bill Mullen, right, listens to B.J. Samson, a committee member from Ward 11, as members of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee gathered Sunday at the IBEW Hall on the South Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|52 min
|speed fapping
|232
|Spoof Calling, Technology Gone Really Bad
|58 min
|watch whos calling
|1
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|22 hr
|do it
|26
|The Most Racist City In America: Pittsburgh? [R... (Sep '12)
|Sun
|old cynic still sux
|142
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Sun
|Liberals Lie
|21
|Pittsburgh CB Radio Problems (Jan '15)
|Sat
|left the radio
|74
|Politicians
|Mar 2
|Berry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC