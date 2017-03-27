Pa.'s Most Wanted: Suspects on the Loose
Harrisburg police are looking for a hit-run driver accused of having a revolver reported missing in York County in his vehicle. Laquan Tyrell Mills is accused of hitting an occupied vehicle at 17th & Sycamore Streets at 8:57 p.m. Saturday, and leaving the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher strike
|16 min
|LoPro
|10
|Russian Hacking
|1 hr
|LoPro
|3
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|2 hr
|liberals smell
|40
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|Love beauty
|255
|Mayor demands bulletproof glass at Hazelwood fi...
|22 hr
|LoPro
|2
|If you live on Penn ave or fifth ave read plz!
|Thu
|Manipulated
|1
|women selling pantyhose
|Mar 29
|Stephen Survey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC