Pa.'s Most Wanted: Suspects on the Loose

Tuesday Mar 28

Harrisburg police are looking for a hit-run driver accused of having a revolver reported missing in York County in his vehicle. Laquan Tyrell Mills is accused of hitting an occupied vehicle at 17th & Sycamore Streets at 8:57 p.m. Saturday, and leaving the scene.

