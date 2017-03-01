PA: Despite 'Bikelash,' Pittsburgh Mayor Stands Behind Bike Lane Vision
March 05--If Bill Peduto doesn't win re-election this year, the one-liner goes, blame the bike lanes. The Pittsburgh mayor himself delivers the satire, joking that "bikelash" paired with his support for refugees and self-driving cars will crater his political career.
