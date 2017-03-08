Overnight closures in the outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel in Pittsburgh will begin Monday night.
Closures will occur weeknights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews from Mosites Construction conduct fire suppression standpipe system installation.
