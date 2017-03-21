Opera tells story of Negro Leagues ba...

Opera tells story of Negro Leagues baseball star Josh Gibson

An opera about Negro Leagues baseball star Josh Gibson, whose power hitting rivaled Babe Ruth's, will have its world premiere in Pittsburgh in April. "The Summer King," presented by Pittsburgh Opera , premieres April 29. Gibson's story also figured in "Fences," the movie starring Denzel Washington that was originally a play by Pittsburgh native August Wilson.

