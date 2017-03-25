Opera in Pittsburgh tells story of Negro Leagues baseball star Josh Gibson
This 1942 photo provided by the Carnegie Museum of Art shows Homestead Grays baseball catcher Josh Gibson crouched on Forbes Field in Pittsburgh. Gibson is featured in an opera about his life called 'The Summer King.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|Love beauty
|240
|Affordable care act
|Mar 22
|adorable deplorable
|5
|Oakdale Mini Mart/Dairy Mart
|Mar 22
|Misanthropy
|1
|Allegheny County Riot
|Mar 21
|SMH
|1
|women selling pantyhose
|Mar 21
|finerminer
|1
|Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh
|Mar 20
|Jessica Juicer
|5
|http://www.pahomepage.com/
|Mar 19
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC