No appeal for Garden Theater block re...

No appeal for Garden Theater block redevelopment effort

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Several historic facades in the Garden Theater block on the North Side could end up becoming casualties in the battle over a proposed apartment building at the site. Bill Gatti, CEO of Trek Development, said Thursday that tearing down the facades is an option now that state Commonwealth Court has upheld a lower court ruling denying a zoning variance to the firm for the construction of an eight-story apartment building at the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ilkb jenkintown pa 9 min Neecy 2
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? 12 hr Dreams Of 33
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 12 hr T SWIZZLE 234
My Ancestors Mar 8 Tony 10
A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read Mar 8 The Man With Test... 3
Spoof Calling, Technology Gone Really Bad Mar 7 spoofed and poed 3
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... Mar 5 do it 26
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC