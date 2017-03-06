March 06, 2017Faces charges: Sidney J. Lauthier, 68, of 810 First...
Faces charges: Sidney J. Lauthier, 68, of 810 First St., Canonsburg, faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his vehicle into a pole in the 400 block of Highland Avenue early Saturday, Canonsburg police said.
