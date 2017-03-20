Man holed up in camper prompts SWAT s...

Man holed up in camper prompts SWAT situation in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allegheny County Riot 1 hr SMH 1
women selling pantyhose 2 hr finerminer 1
Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh 14 hr Jessica Juicer 5
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 20 hr T Swizzle 239
Affordable care act Mon jackie 4
http://www.pahomepage.com/ Sun Jack 1
Listen live radio talk show Wilkes Barre/ Scran... Sun Mark 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,711,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC