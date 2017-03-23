Lehigh Valley now ranked 5th in Northeast development
It's an entity you won't find on a map, but a regional identity ... to market the amazing assets of this Valley." The Lehigh Valley has worked its way into the top five Northeast markets for economic development , according to the 2016 ranking by the industry publication Site Selection magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|T Swizzle
|242
|Affordable care act
|Mar 22
|adorable deplorable
|5
|Oakdale Mini Mart/Dairy Mart
|Mar 22
|Misanthropy
|1
|Allegheny County Riot
|Mar 21
|SMH
|1
|women selling pantyhose
|Mar 21
|finerminer
|1
|Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh
|Mar 20
|Jessica Juicer
|5
|http://www.pahomepage.com/
|Mar 19
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC