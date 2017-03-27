Kings closes at least 5 Pittsburgh-area restaurants
Signs were posted Sunday at the company's restaurants in Wexford, Bridgeville, Imperial, Harmarville, and Altoona stating that those locations would be shutting down at 7 that evening, according to Post-Gazette news partner KDKA-TV. The company has 30 locations in Western Pennsylvania.
