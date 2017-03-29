Keep Oliver Bath House a working-class, community pool
It is nice that Preservation Pittsburgh thinks the Oliver Bath House is worthy of historic designation. On that, all reasonable people can agree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|17 min
|Well
|39
|Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime
|49 min
|Fry Boy
|2
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|11 hr
|ew yuk
|248
|Oakdale Mini Mart/Dairy Mart
|Mon
|liu
|5
|Affordable care act
|Mar 22
|adorable deplorable
|5
|Allegheny County Riot
|Mar 21
|SMH
|1
|women selling pantyhose
|Mar 21
|finerminer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC