Jacob Bacharach's second novel is a gem

If you like to think about Pittsburgh as a series of sentimental celebrations - a montage of salt-of-the-earth steelworkers, championship-winning athletes and the pleasures of a close-knit family gathered together over cookies at the holidays - Jacob Bacharach's new novel, "The Doorposts of Your House and on Your Gates" isn't for you. However, if you, like me, enjoy seeing Pittsburgh through keen intellect and a gimlet eye, you'll love Mr. Bacharach's take on the 'Burgh and the settlements radiating out from it.

