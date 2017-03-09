How would a Bus Rapid Transit project...

How would a Bus Rapid Transit project benefit the Pittsburgh region?

Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and the Port Authority announced Thursday they expect to apply within the next six months for funding for a Bus Rapid Transit system between Downtown and Oakland. The system is expected to cost $200 million to $240 million depending on the options chosen.

