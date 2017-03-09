How would a Bus Rapid Transit project benefit the Pittsburgh region?
Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and the Port Authority announced Thursday they expect to apply within the next six months for funding for a Bus Rapid Transit system between Downtown and Oakland. The system is expected to cost $200 million to $240 million depending on the options chosen.
Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action Not Words, Tell Politics To Move Aside
|3 hr
|step up
|1
|ilkb jenkintown pa
|3 hr
|Neecy
|2
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|16 hr
|Dreams Of
|33
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|16 hr
|T SWIZZLE
|234
|My Ancestors
|Mar 8
|Tony
|10
|A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read
|Mar 8
|The Man With Test...
|3
|Spoof Calling, Technology Gone Really Bad
|Mar 7
|spoofed and poed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
