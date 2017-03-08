Hoverboard explosion blamed for devastating Harrisburg fire after year of recalls and burn injuries
More than a year after reports of combusting hoverboards first made headlines, the controversial technology is now being blamed for a "devastating" chain of events that played out in Harrisburg on Friday. According to earlier reports, a charging hoverboard is believed to have started a blaze inside a Lexington Street row house shortly before 8 p.m. Before the night was over, three children would be left in critical condition and two other individuals would be treated for smoke inhalation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania
|5 hr
|Salamni Mommy
|14
|Action Not Words, Tell Politics To Move Aside
|10 hr
|kilroy jamal
|3
|My Ancestors
|11 hr
|stolenlegacyidiots
|13
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|15 hr
|Love beauty
|235
|ilkb jenkintown pa
|23 hr
|Neecy
|2
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Fri
|Dreams Of
|33
|A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read
|Mar 8
|The Man With Test...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC