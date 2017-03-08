Hoverboard explosion blamed for devas...

Hoverboard explosion blamed for devastating Harrisburg fire after year of recalls and burn injuries

More than a year after reports of combusting hoverboards first made headlines, the controversial technology is now being blamed for a "devastating" chain of events that played out in Harrisburg on Friday. According to earlier reports, a charging hoverboard is believed to have started a blaze inside a Lexington Street row house shortly before 8 p.m. Before the night was over, three children would be left in critical condition and two other individuals would be treated for smoke inhalation.

