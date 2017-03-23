High school sports star ordered to tr...

High school sports star ordered to trial on rape charge

Read more: New Jersey Herald

A two-sport star at a suburban Pittsburgh high school has been ordered to stand trial on rape and other charges in an alleged assault on a 17-year-old girl. An Allegheny County district court judge ruled Friday that prosecutors had enough evidence to send the case against 18-year-old Ross Wilkerson to county court.

