Health system sues Pittsburgh lawyer over alleged scheme to "bring UPMC down"

UPMC, the region's dominant healthcare system, has sued a Pittsburgh lawyer in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, accusing him of conspiring with a former patient in a scheme to "bring UPMC down." The suit, which was filed Tuesday, claims that attorney Michael O'Day engaged in "high-pressure" tactics to stoke fear among some patients - all suffering from an uncommon brain condition - over procedures performed on them by a UPMC neurosurgeon.

