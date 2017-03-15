Health system sues Pittsburgh lawyer ...

Health system sues Pittsburgh lawyer over alleged scheme to "bring UPMC down"

13 hrs ago

UPMC, the region's dominant healthcare system, has sued a Pittsburgh lawyer in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, accusing him of conspiring with a former patient in a scheme to "bring UPMC down." The suit, which was filed Tuesday, claims that attorney Michael O'Day engaged in "high-pressure" tactics to stoke fear among some patients - all suffering from an uncommon brain condition - over procedures performed on them by a UPMC neurosurgeon.

