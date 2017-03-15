Health system sues Pittsburgh lawyer over alleged scheme to "bring UPMC down"
UPMC, the region's dominant healthcare system, has sued a Pittsburgh lawyer in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, accusing him of conspiring with a former patient in a scheme to "bring UPMC down." The suit, which was filed Tuesday, claims that attorney Michael O'Day engaged in "high-pressure" tactics to stoke fear among some patients - all suffering from an uncommon brain condition - over procedures performed on them by a UPMC neurosurgeon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|T Swizzle
|236
|Organ Donor
|12 hr
|Overtaxed
|4
|Why does Pittsburgh suck for single guys? (Aug '09)
|14 hr
|Nick Veneris
|105
|Water & Power, A Future Of This Area?
|Tue
|watch and learn
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Tue
|BrendaG24
|122
|Governor wolf
|Tue
|Overtaxed
|3
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|27
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC