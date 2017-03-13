Harlem comes to Pittsburgh: Jazz and ballet combine at August Wilson Center
Diversity is on display as dancers from Harlem and Pittsburgh join forces for a program that combines ballet styles, musical genres and performers with different backgrounds at the August Wilson Center. The collaboration includes eight performances and a series of community events through March 26 .
