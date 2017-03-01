Guns, narcotics found during traffic ...

Guns, narcotics found during traffic stop on East Carson Street

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? 6 hr egg head 17
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 8 hr who 228
Politicians 20 hr Berry 2
Just say "Yes" phone scam Thu political bs 1
john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ... Thu Zing 9
News Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;... Thu 25or6to4 4
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... Feb 28 former democrat 24
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC