Governor's award goes to Quittie Garb...

Governor's award goes to Quittie Garbage Museum

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

The Quittapahilla Creek Garbage Museum in Annville is one of 21 organizations around Pennsylvania that will be recognized in Harrisburg April 25 with the 2017 Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Governor's award goes to Quittie Garbage Museum The Quittapahilla Creek Garbage Museum in Annville is one of 21 organizations around Pennsylvania that will be recognized in Harrisburg April 25 with the 2017 Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2nNYSDI Michael Schroder, executive director of the Quittapahilla Creek Garbage Museum works on a parade float on Tuesday, May 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oakdale Mini Mart/Dairy Mart 11 hr Misanthropy 3
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 18 hr T Swizzle 242
Affordable care act Mar 22 adorable deplorable 5
Allegheny County Riot Mar 21 SMH 1
women selling pantyhose Mar 21 finerminer 1
Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh Mar 20 Jessica Juicer 5
http://www.pahomepage.com/ Mar 19 Jack 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,819,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC