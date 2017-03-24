The Quittapahilla Creek Garbage Museum in Annville is one of 21 organizations around Pennsylvania that will be recognized in Harrisburg April 25 with the 2017 Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Governor's award goes to Quittie Garbage Museum The Quittapahilla Creek Garbage Museum in Annville is one of 21 organizations around Pennsylvania that will be recognized in Harrisburg April 25 with the 2017 Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2nNYSDI Michael Schroder, executive director of the Quittapahilla Creek Garbage Museum works on a parade float on Tuesday, May 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.