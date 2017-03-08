Gentrification In Pittsburgh: A Tale of Two Cities
Ask a resident of Pittsburgh what it's like to live there these days, and you might get a tale of two cities. Like many American cities experiencing gentrification, many people of color and lower income residents in the Steel City are getting priced out of their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania
|6 hr
|Dave Coleman Runs
|15
|Action Not Words, Tell Politics To Move Aside
|Sat
|kilroy jamal
|3
|My Ancestors
|Sat
|stolenlegacyidiots
|13
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Love beauty
|235
|ilkb jenkintown pa
|Fri
|Neecy
|2
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Mar 10
|Dreams Of
|33
|A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read
|Mar 8
|The Man With Test...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC