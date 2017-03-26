Eyewitness 1942: Pittsburgh 'Gets Goi...

Eyewitness 1942: Pittsburgh 'Gets Going' behind troops

Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As soon as the Pittsburgh Police and Firemen's Band finished playing "God Bless America," U.S. Army and Marine Corps recruits fell into line for their send-off parade. "Some were smiling, some were grim-faced and sad," the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the next day, March 25, 1942.

Pittsburgh, PA

