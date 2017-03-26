Eyewitness 1942: Pittsburgh 'Gets Going' behind troops
As soon as the Pittsburgh Police and Firemen's Band finished playing "God Bless America," U.S. Army and Marine Corps recruits fell into line for their send-off parade. "Some were smiling, some were grim-faced and sad," the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the next day, March 25, 1942.
