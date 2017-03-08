Downtown Partnership wants more night...

Downtown Partnership wants more nightlife, music options in Golden Triangle

With more people living and visiting Downtown and the restaurant scene booming, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership would like to see more of a soundtrack. Currently, there are only a handful of Downtown bars and restaurants presenting live music, including NOLA on the Square, The Fairmont, the Backstage Bar, Olive or Twist and the newly opened Eddie V's, and much of that is small combo stuff.

