Culture & Night Life
Housed in an old church off the main drag, City Theatre is a perennial Best-Of favorite. The focus here is on new plays by both established writers and rising stars, and the current 2016-17 schedule boasts works by Sharon Washington, Marco Ramirez and City Theatre favorite Jessica Dickey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh City Paper.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yes....HIM
|Fri
|Fan
|2
|Affordable care act
|Fri
|Weeny
|1
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Mar 16
|Tom
|28
|Water & Power, A Future Of This Area?
|Mar 16
|H Two O
|3
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar 16
|T Swizzle
|236
|Organ Donor
|Mar 15
|Overtaxed
|4
|Why does Pittsburgh suck for single guys? (Aug '09)
|Mar 15
|Nick Veneris
|105
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC