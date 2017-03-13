Culture & Night Life

Culture & Night Life

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Pittsburgh City Paper

Housed in an old church off the main drag, City Theatre is a perennial Best-Of favorite. The focus here is on new plays by both established writers and rising stars, and the current 2016-17 schedule boasts works by Sharon Washington, Marco Ramirez and City Theatre favorite Jessica Dickey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yes....HIM Fri Fan 2
Affordable care act Fri Weeny 1
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... Mar 16 Tom 28
Water & Power, A Future Of This Area? Mar 16 H Two O 3
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Mar 16 T Swizzle 236
Organ Donor Mar 15 Overtaxed 4
Why does Pittsburgh suck for single guys? (Aug '09) Mar 15 Nick Veneris 105
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,650,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC