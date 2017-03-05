Creative portrait photography of chil...

Creative portrait photography of children and families an expanding niche

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Lexi Shapiro has set up a parabolic umbrella and a softbox to light the set at her North Point Breeze photography studio. She has meticulously cataloged outfits, researched snacks and constructed props.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 4 hr do it 26
News The Most Racist City In America: Pittsburgh? [R... (Sep '12) 7 hr old cynic still sux 142
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? 9 hr Liberals Lie 21
Pittsburgh CB Radio Problems (Jan '15) Sat left the radio 74
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Sat SMOKEY BEAR 231
Politicians Mar 2 Berry 2
Just say "Yes" phone scam Mar 2 political bs 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC