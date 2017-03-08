Condado Taqueria sets opening date for its first Pittsburgh restaurant
Condado Taqueria, an award-winning restaurant in Columbus, will open at 971 Liberty Ave. on March 14. The 160-seat restaurant will open in the former location of Tonic across Tenth Street from the Westin Convention Center Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Ancestors
|8 min
|Tony
|10
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|1 hr
|YUM YUM
|26
|A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read
|1 hr
|The Man With Test...
|3
|Spoof Calling, Technology Gone Really Bad
|22 hr
|spoofed and poed
|3
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Mon
|speed fapping
|232
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Sun
|do it
|26
|The Most Racist City In America: Pittsburgh? [R... (Sep '12)
|Sun
|old cynic still sux
|142
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC