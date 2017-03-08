Condado Taqueria sets opening date fo...

Condado Taqueria sets opening date for its first Pittsburgh restaurant

Condado Taqueria, an award-winning restaurant in Columbus, will open at 971 Liberty Ave. on March 14. The 160-seat restaurant will open in the former location of Tonic across Tenth Street from the Westin Convention Center Hotel.

