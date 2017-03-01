City files suit against Lamar over Mount Washington sign
The City of Pittsburgh on Tuesday filed suit in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County to force Lamar Outdoor Advertising Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|24 min
|Moes Tavern
|3
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|15 hr
|former democrat
|24
|Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania
|16 hr
|pgh
|12
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Tue
|Love beauty
|215
|Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10)
|Mon
|Charlie
|14
|Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;...
|Mon
|shaun king
|3
|Peduto
|Mon
|Tony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC