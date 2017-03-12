Chicago developer will lease historic produce terminal

Nearly three years in the making, a Chicago developer finally has reached a deal to redevelop the Strip District's historic produce terminal, a project that will start with the creation of a new "food centric" public market at the building's western end. McCaffery Interests and the city signed a memorandum of understanding Friday under which the developer has pledged to lease at least 40,000 square feet of the terminal to local or regional businesses focused on artisan food, crafts, produce, meats and creative arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.