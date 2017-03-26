Chef at Museum of African American History and Culture dishes up history
Jerome Grant, the rising star executive chef of D.C.'s Sweet Home Cafe in the new National Museum of African American History and Culture, always knew he wanted to work some type of magic in his career. He just thought it would involve wowing an audience with card tricks and other sleight-of-hand illusions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|9 hr
|Love beauty
|244
|Oakdale Mini Mart/Dairy Mart
|Sat
|Misanthropy
|3
|Affordable care act
|Mar 22
|adorable deplorable
|5
|Allegheny County Riot
|Mar 21
|SMH
|1
|women selling pantyhose
|Mar 21
|finerminer
|1
|Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh
|Mar 20
|Jessica Juicer
|5
|http://www.pahomepage.com/
|Mar 19
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC