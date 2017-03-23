Census finds continuing population slide for Pittsburgh region
The U.S. metropolitan area estimated to have lost more population than anywhere else in 2016 is Chicago, a place the president of the United States has compared to a Middle East war zone because of its high crime rate. The place that suffered the second worst decline in numbers among 382 metro areas has been lauded by national media as among America's most affordable , friendliest, restaurant-rich , appealing places to live.
