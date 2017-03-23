Census finds continuing population sl...

Census finds continuing population slide for Pittsburgh region

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

The U.S. metropolitan area estimated to have lost more population than anywhere else in 2016 is Chicago, a place the president of the United States has compared to a Middle East war zone because of its high crime rate. The place that suffered the second worst decline in numbers among 382 metro areas has been lauded by national media as among America's most affordable , friendliest, restaurant-rich , appealing places to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 3 hr Love beauty 240
Affordable care act Wed adorable deplorable 5
Oakdale Mini Mart/Dairy Mart Wed Misanthropy 1
Allegheny County Riot Mar 21 SMH 1
women selling pantyhose Mar 21 finerminer 1
Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh Mar 20 Jessica Juicer 5
http://www.pahomepage.com/ Mar 19 Jack 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC