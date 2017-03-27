Carbon court news
The following actions were filed by credit card companies, or their collection agencies, for alleged defaults on credit card/loan accounts. Capital One Bank, Glen Allen, Virginia, filed two actions as follows: Cayse Charron, 3215 Hemlock St., Palmerton, seeking $1,575; and Robert Strohl, 123A S. First St., Lehighton, seeking $11,250.16.
