Carbon court news

The following actions were filed by credit card companies, or their collection agencies, for alleged defaults on credit card/loan accounts. Capital One Bank, Glen Allen, Virginia, filed two actions as follows: Cayse Charron, 3215 Hemlock St., Palmerton, seeking $1,575; and Robert Strohl, 123A S. First St., Lehighton, seeking $11,250.16.

