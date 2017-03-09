California Coffee Bar opens Monday in Brighton Heights
California Coffee Bar, a women-owned business that offers coffee, tea, roasts and lunch fare, will open its doors Monday on California Avenue in Brighton Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|8 hr
|Hillary Lost
|28
|My Ancestors
|22 hr
|Tony
|10
|A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read
|Wed
|The Man With Test...
|3
|Spoof Calling, Technology Gone Really Bad
|Tue
|spoofed and poed
|3
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Mon
|speed fapping
|232
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Mar 5
|do it
|26
|The Most Racist City In America: Pittsburgh? [R... (Sep '12)
|Mar 5
|old cynic still sux
|142
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC