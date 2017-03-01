BWW Review: Gem of the Ocean at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
August Wilson 's "Gem of the Ocean" straddles allegory and realism of the African- American experience as it existed around the Hill District of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the first decade of the 20th century. "Gem" is the fourth of the ten Wilson plays staged by Karen Paisley at the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|22 min
|Love beauty
|224
|Politicians
|2 hr
|Gerry
|1
|Just say "Yes" phone scam
|2 hr
|political bs
|1
|john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ...
|9 hr
|Zing
|9
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|10 hr
|whitehat
|12
|Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;...
|12 hr
|25or6to4
|4
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Tue
|former democrat
|24
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC