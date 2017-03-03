BNY Mellon Grand Classics Features A Week Of Enchanting French Music, 3/17-19
The City of Paris has captured imaginations and inspired artists of all disciplines for generations. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and French conductor Yan Pascal Tortelier take audiences to this magical city during the BNY Mellon Grand Classics Weekend, "Bolero!" on March 17-19 at Heinz Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|6 hr
|egg head
|17
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|who
|228
|Politicians
|20 hr
|Berry
|2
|Just say "Yes" phone scam
|Thu
|political bs
|1
|john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ...
|Thu
|Zing
|9
|Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;...
|Thu
|25or6to4
|4
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Feb 28
|former democrat
|24
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC