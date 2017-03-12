Authorities ID men killed in Knoxville murder-suicide
The two men who died Saturday evening during a shooting in a Knoxville home were victims of a murder-suicide, authorities confirmed Sunday. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Christopher Dancy, 46, of Ambridge was killed by Joseph Goldsmith, 47, of Pittsburgh, who killed himself with a single gunshot to the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|jerk
|27
|Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania
|4 hr
|Sea Pickle Sam
|16
|Action Not Words, Tell Politics To Move Aside
|Sat
|kilroy jamal
|3
|My Ancestors
|Sat
|stolenlegacyidiots
|13
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Love beauty
|235
|ilkb jenkintown pa
|Fri
|Neecy
|2
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Mar 10
|Dreams Of
|33
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC