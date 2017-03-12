Authorities ID men killed in Knoxvill...

Authorities ID men killed in Knoxville murder-suicide

The two men who died Saturday evening during a shooting in a Knoxville home were victims of a murder-suicide, authorities confirmed Sunday. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Christopher Dancy, 46, of Ambridge was killed by Joseph Goldsmith, 47, of Pittsburgh, who killed himself with a single gunshot to the head.

