As companies multiply, Pittsburgh's robotics industry tries to come together

In a crowded, stuffy ballroom in the Pittsburgh Athletic Association, veterans of the robotics industry got a rare moment on Thursday evening to collectively catch their breath and reflect on how the whirlwind pace had changed the Steel City and what is to come. One point of agreement that united Pittsburgh-based ventures like Uber, Argo AI and Iam Robotics: The lightning-fast progress in secretive research and development has outpaced the more traditional industry forces of workforce development and public relations.

