An ambitious energy project in Homewo...

An ambitious energy project in Homewood powers up

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

The canopy of solar panels was erected several months ago along a barren stretch of Fleury Way in Homewood. Then came the bioshelter - a gleaming cabin-sized structure that attracted curious stares from neighbors passing by.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yes....HIM 6 hr Fan 2
Affordable care act 9 hr Weeny 1
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... Thu Tom 28
Water & Power, A Future Of This Area? Thu H Two O 3
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Thu T Swizzle 236
Organ Donor Mar 15 Overtaxed 4
Why does Pittsburgh suck for single guys? (Aug '09) Mar 15 Nick Veneris 105
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC