AAA: Most Americans fear driverless vehicles
Steve Mahan, the blind first passenger of the Waymo, sits on the lefthand sidel of the driverless car during its unveiling at Google's offices in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spoof Calling, Technology Gone Really Bad
|9 hr
|spoofed and poed
|3
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|18 hr
|Gomer Pyle
|22
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|23 hr
|speed fapping
|232
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Sun
|do it
|26
|The Most Racist City In America: Pittsburgh? [R... (Sep '12)
|Sun
|old cynic still sux
|142
|Pittsburgh CB Radio Problems (Jan '15)
|Mar 4
|left the radio
|74
|Politicians
|Mar 2
|Berry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC